Johannesburg - With Ford's new Ranger Raptor almost ready to hit the road, you might be thinking it’s the ideal time to upgrade your bakkie to something with a little more grunt. But, if you already own a Ford Ranger, and it happens to be powered by the company’s 3.2-litre five-cylinder Duratorq engine, there’s a simpler solution to buying a new vehicle.

Turbo SA Direct now supplies bolt-on Honeywell Garrett PowerMax turbochargers for the 3.2 Ranger built between 2011 and 2015. It will also work with the Mazda BT-50 pre-facelift model.

This forged, fully machined compressor wheel design stemmed from the ball bearing Garrett GTX Gen II product line and it increases airflow by 20% when compared to the standard turbocharger’s wheel.

With the correct engine tune, you could unlock up to 172kW of power, compared to the standard 147kW that the Ranger leaves the factory with.

All Honeywell Garrett PowerMax direct-fit turbochargers are interchangeable with OEM turbochargers to ensure a perfect fit. According to Turbo SA Direct, adding some hardware upgrades such as exhaust, intake, and a bigger intercooler will allow power levels of around 200kW to be reached.

“This upgrade fitted exclusively through TurboDirect SA will cost R15 500 ex VAT and includes oil, oil filter, as well as new OEM gaskets” says Chris Kambouris founder and Managing Director of TurboDirect SA.. “It will improve your fuel economy too.”