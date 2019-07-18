Johannesburg - Ford Southern Africa announced on Wednesday that it would hire an additional 1200 staff at its Silverton assembly plant, an increase of over 25 percent, to add an extra shift and raise production.



The additional shift, which will increase production to 720 vehicles per day, is the result of a R3 billion investment in South Africa that was announced in 2017, aimed at increasing annual production to 168 000 units.





The local division currently employs around 4300 people in South Africa, split between the Gauteng plant, which will add the extra shift, and Port Elizabeth engine production facility.





“The third shift will allow us to ramp up our production from the current 506 vehicles assembled per day to a peak of 720 units to satisfy the strong demand from customers in South Africa, as well as for our crucial exports to 148 markets around the world,” Ockert Berry, vice president of operations for Ford Middle East and Africa said.



