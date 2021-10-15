FordPass Connect System now available in Everest and EcoSport models

Pretoria - With vehicle connectivity becoming more and more important in buyers’ purchasing decisions, manufacturers have had to step up to the plate to ensure that their vehicles are as up to date as their designs, interiors and engines. One such app is Ford’s FordPass Connect system that was launched in February on the Ranger FX4 and subsequently on every Ranger except the base model.

It is now also standard equipment across the Everest SUV range as well as the Trend and Titanium derivatives of the EcoSport compact SUV. The app incorporates an embedded factory-fitted modem in the vehicle that allows owners to access and control numerous vehicle features, information and services remotely on their smartphone. Further information is available if the vehicle is fitted with the SYNC infotainment system, which uses Bluetooth connectivity. Owners can access useful information such as odometer reading, fuel level and distance to empty, as well as tyre pressures on vehicles fitted with the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The app also enables useful functionality on 2017 and later model year Ford vehicles directly from the owner’s smartphone once the vehicle identification number (VIN) is loaded. This includes accessing the vehicle’s maintenance records and scheduling a service at a Ford dealer. “The app changes the way customers interact with their vehicles, as well as with Ford dealers and customer support services which are now all at their fingertips, wherever they are,”says Doreen Mashinini, General Manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa. It is free to download from the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play Store for Android. Ford says the pairing process is completely secure, and can only be completed simultaneously via the owner’s smartphone and the vehicle’s SYNC infotainment screen.

Multiple users can be added, making it a useful tool for family members. An added bonus is that the system allows over-the-air updates for the FordPass Connect modem software for subsequent feature enhancements as well. Owners can also remotely lock and unlock the doors, or start the engine (automatic derivatives only) immediately or at a scheduled time to activate the climate control system.

For security peace of mind Ford says the system automatically locks the car’s doors if the engine is started via the app. The automatic transmission must be in Park and the bonnet closed, and the car can only be driven when the ignition key or proximity key is used. In the case of attempted theft, the vehicle’s alarm will be activated and the engine will shut down. If a door is open when attempting to lock the doors or do a remote start, the owner will receive a “door ajar” notification on the app.

It also allows the owner to pinpoint the vehicle’s location which is handy on those end-of-the-month shopping excursions at a crowded mall. Even without loading a VIN, owners have in-app access to search for Ford dealers, fuel stations and available parking. The FordPass app also enables direct access to Ford’s 24-hour Roadside Assistance service, which is standard on all new Ford models, for three years with no mileage limit.