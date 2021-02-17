Ford’s European line-up to go all-electric by 2030

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Ford’s European line-up is set for some dramatic change in the coming decade. The carmaker announced on Wednesday that by the middle of 2026, its entire passenger vehicle range on the continent would be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, moving to all-electric by 2030. Further to that, the company expects that by 2030, two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales will be made up by all-electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. Although the South African Ford line-up is no longer centred around the European products, since the Ranger has become the brand’s best seller, the move could see our Silverton plant produce hybrid or electric bakkies at some point in the future as Europe is one of its major export destinations. Ford has yet to launch an electric vehicle in South Africa, but that could change as the entire European range goes battery powered. Ford said it would invest at least $22 billion (R319 billion) globally in electrification between now and 2025, which is nearly twice the company’s previous EV plan.

The European electrification drive will be spearheaded by a $1 billion (R14.5bn) investment in a new vehicle manufacturing centre in Cologne, Germany, where its first all-electric passenger vehicles will roll off the lines from 2023.

It’s not clear how many of these vehicles will be based around Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, given the recent partnership between the two companies, which gives the Blue Oval access to the German carmaker’s dedicated electric vehicle platform.

“We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley.

“Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience.”

As for Ford’s South African operation, the company recently announced a R15.8 billion investment in the local Silverton plant in Gauteng, to build the new-generation Ranger (as well as the next VW Amarok through the aforementioned partnership) for both local sales and export.

