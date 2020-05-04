Ford's new compact bakkie will be called the Maverick - source

Although it has yet to be confirmed for the South African market, it appears that Ford’s upcoming compact bakkie is already a hit with local bakkie fans, with our previous news updates having consistently shot to the top of our ‘most read’ table.

Last week we reported that the newcomer is expected to have a rugged design that takes inspiration from the Ranger and upcoming Bronco Sport, and now it appears that the vehicle has a name: Maverick.

This is according to what is said to be a leaked image that recently appeared on the TFL Truck website. It shows a 3D rendering of a bakkie tailgate with ‘Maverick’ lettering along the lower section (see video below).

If this is true, it’s certainly a better designation than Courier, which had been previously touted for the new compact bakkie, which will slot beneath the Ranger when it hits the scene around 2022.

While it will take some design inspiration from the Ranger, the new compact pick-up will not resemble its big brother beneath the skin. Instead of the latter’s rugged ladder-frame construction, the new compact will use Ford’s compact front-wheel-drive platform that underpins the new Focus and Kuga models.