Ford's new Bronco-inspired compact SUV could share some of its butch design details with the upcoming compact bakkie.

Dearborn, Michigan - Ford has already confirmed that it is working on a Bronco-inspired compact SUV as well as a new compact bakkie to slot beneath the Ranger, and now it appears that the two could be more closely related than we initially thought. According to MotorTrend , Ford is planning an entire Bronco-inspired family, and this could include the aforementioned entry level bakkie.

But let’s be clear on one thing - at this stage there will only be one 'actual' Bronco, which will ride on the Ranger/Everest ladder platform and offer hard core off-road capability.

The so-called ‘baby Bronco’, which Ford has already previewed in the official sketch you see above, is probably going to be based around a unibody platform, which would inevitably be Ford’s C2 architecture that underpins the new Focus and Kuga.

In fact, it has already been widely reported that the new compact bakkie will use that exact same C2 platform, making it even more likely that it will share some of the butch design details that will be seen on the new sub-Bronco SUV.

We’d also imagine that both would offer a choice between front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, with the SUV possibly offering some kind of terrain management system to give it a one-up on the Kuga.

Due to go on sale in select global markets from 2021, the new bakkie will likely be offered in single cab and double cab configurations.

As for engine options, we would expect to see Ford's 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol under the bonnet of most models, although there could certainly be other options offered.

Dare we suggest a Raptor-like version, powered by Ford's 2-litre turbo four? Come on Ford...

IOL Motoring



