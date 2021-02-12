Four cylinders only! Secrets of the imminent new-generation Mercedes C-Class

STUTTGART - Engine downsizing has become a reality in the motor industry in recent years, as has electrification and the next-generation Mercedes C-Class is set to embrace both wholeheartedly, according to reports from abroad. The all-new C-Class sedan is set to be revealed later this month, on February 23, and it’s also a significant product for South Africa as it will once again be built here for both local consumption and export. But unlike the current model, which offers a choice between four-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines, the new C-Class will be a four-cylinder only affair, and that even applies to the AMG variants. The new W206 @MercedesBenzUK C-Class is shaping up to be a visually appealing and refined saloon, if our ride-along in a pre-production prototype is any indication https://t.co/atv0xwmJoT pic.twitter.com/ZS1lR6kSHl — Autocar (@autocar) February 10, 2021 This is according to Car and Driver magazine, which reported that all versions would also be electrified to some degree, with base petrol and diesel models sporting a 48-volt mild hybrid system, while the plug-in hybrid range is set to expand too. The four-cylinder AMG variants will be boosted by electric power, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a loss in performance as the C63 is expected to offer more than 373kW.

At the other end of the line-up, Auto Express reports that the entry four-cylinder C180 is set for a slight power boost, from 115kW to 125kW, while the C200 and C300 variants will retain their current outputs of 150kW and 190kW.

Moving to the middle of the range, the C300e (petrol) and C300de plug-in hybrid models will have their battery capacities almost doubled to 25kWh, according to Autocar, and this should allow an electric only range just shy of 100km.

The new C-Class will also be 65mm longer than its predecessor, Autocar reports, and not only will it be more spacious, but buyers can expect a more digitised cabin that resembles a downsized version of the new digital layout seen in the new S-Class.

The latest-generation MBUX system also reportedly includes an augmented reality display.

As for the exterior styling, you can expect it to be largely an evolution of the current car, as portrayed by the allegedly leaked picture that you see below, which was first posted on Instagram by cochespias last year.

Built in SA for export

Like the current model, the new-generation C-Class will be built at the company’s East London plant for both local consumption and export.

This forms part of a R10 billion investment that was announced back in 2018, which will also see the construction of new body and paint shops as well as an upgraded assembly shop.

The new body shop will have a higher capacity, while the assembly shop will get three new lines, meaning that higher production volumes are likely. Prior to the Covid-19 crisis MBSA was exporting around 10 000 C-Class cars a month, however, last month the local division exported 4400 units.

IOL Motoring