“It was a radical decision at the time and no one ever thought that in three-and-a-half years’ time, the Zwickau factory would be finishing producing conventional cars and become an all-electric plant by spring next year,” said Jürgen Stackmann Volkswagen brand board member, for sales and marketing.
“We also have a partnership with two Asian battery factories on line, which represents a huge investment in Europe, as well as thousands of jobs. Not only Zwickau, but once the current generation of Passat runs out at Amden, that will also be converted into an electric plant. We’re looking at eight plants by 2022, which is a massive investment.”
According to Stackmann, VW has a fleet of 50 million cars running around the planet “and if you take the production of that and the cars driving around into account, we’re looking at a 1% human made CO2 content from one company.
“That’s a lot, and our commitment is to have a zero CO2 level by 2050, that’s in three car generations,” he said.