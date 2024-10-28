Fuel price increase on the cards for November - here’s how much you’re likely in for

Following five consecutive decreases, with petrol and diesel now at their lowest levels since February 2022, fuel prices are set to increase again in November. Thankfully the price hikes should be relatively modest, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund suggesting an increase of around 30 cents for 95 Unleaded petrol and 18 cents for 93 Unleaded. This follows a R1.14 decrease in October.

Diesel prices are looking likely to rise by about 23 cents in the case of 500ppm and 22 cents for the cleaner 50ppm, but keep in mind that the outlook for both fuel types could still change in the coming week. The official petrol and diesel prices for November will be announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy early next week ahead of coming into effect on Wednesday, November 6. At this stage the risk remains on the downside for further extensions of the current under-recovery as Brent Crude oil prices tumbled by 5% on Monday, to settle just below $73 per barrel, from $76 on Friday, after Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Iran over the weekend were less severe than anticipated and did not include any energy facilities.