Fuel price outlook for December: good news likely for petrol consumers

JOHANNESBURG - Your December road trip could end up costing a little less than expected, if current fuel price trends persist until the end of this month.

Commenting on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund, the Automobile Association said that petrol prices could drop by up to 36 cents a litre in December, while diesel is looking set for a far smaller decrease to the tune of four cents a litre.

However, a lot can still change between now and the end of the month, and if current trends persist, we could see a smaller petrol price cut and perhaps even a slight increase for diesel as that equation has turned negative in recent days.

According to the AA, the stronger rand is currently being countered by a sharp spike in international oil prices, with the international price of diesel shooting up by almost 20 percent between 2 and 11 November, and petrol up by over 15 percent.

"It is quite unusual to have such a spread of price outlooks as is currently the case," the association said.