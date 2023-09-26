Fuel price outlook improves, but big increases still on the cards for October

How ever the cookie crumbles South African motorists are facing another huge fuel price increase in October, but it might not be as steep as originally anticipated. The latest unaudited information from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows that the fuel price outlook has improved since mid-month.

According to the latest CEF daily snapshot, 95 Unleaded petrol shows an average under-recovery of just less than R1 for both grades of petrol and if the current, and more positive trends continue for the remainder of the week, the eventual increase could be under 80 cents. That’s still a bitter pill to swallow following the R1.71 petrol price hike that was implemented at the beginning of September, but it is an improvement over the R1.20 mid-month outlook. The situation is bleaker on the diesel front, however, with current information pointing to increases of just over R1.70, however the more positive data seen in recent days could see it drop beneath that level by the end of this week.