Slight petrol price increase predicted for February
It is a mixed bag for fuel prices, with petrol expected to increase slightly and diesel prices set to drop by three cents.29 January 2019 | Industry news
Exactly how much will you be saving on a tank from Wednesday? We did the sums on 15 popular vehicle ranges.3 December 2018 | Industry news
If current trends persist and the government’s Slate Levy doesn’t interfere, motorists could save around R1.80 on petrol.23 November 2018 | Industry news
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it was "disappointed, but not surprised" by this week's fuel hike.1 October 2018 | Cape Argus
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala disputed the allegations by Papppi and said Mkhwanazi was out of town.28 September 2018 | Sunday Tribune
South Africa is facing the biggest fuel price rises in history, says the AA, mostly thanks to chaotic economic policy27 September 2018 | Industry news
South African motorists are facing the biggest fuel price increases in the country’s history by far.13 September 2018 | Industry news
Minister of energy steps in to absorb predicted increases of R28c a litre for petrol and 31c a litre for diesel.3 September 2018 | Industry news
More petrol-pump pain on the way for South African motorists, as the rand continues its slide against the US dollar.30 August 2018 | Industry news
Stellenbosch researcher says income from fuel levies will simply dry up as the number of electric cars on SA roads increases.29 August 2018 | Industry news
Jeff Radebe has defended himself against accusations that he's failed to develop a plan. But what is the deal then?22 August 2018 | Industry news
