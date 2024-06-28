Fuel prices to fall again: Here’s what you’re likely to pay for petrol and diesel in July 2024

More fuel price relief is on the cards for South Africans, with a significant petrol price cut and a smaller diesel decrease set to come into effect on Wednesday, July 3. Late month unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows an over-recovery of R1.01 for 95 Unleaded petrol and 95 cents for 93 Unleaded, pointing to a reduction in the region of R1 for petrol if there are no unpleasant surprises from the Slate Levy, which compensates fuel companies for oil price fluctuations during the preceding month.

Diesel is looking set for a price reduction in the region of 25 cents for 500ppm and 19 cents for 50ppm. Should the R1 petrol price cut materialise, South Africans will now pay around R22.91 for a litre of 93 Unleaded in Gauteng and R23.25 for 95 Unleaded, which will fall to R22.46 at the coast. However keep in mind that these predictions are based on unaudited data. The official fuel price reductions will be announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) at the beginning of July.