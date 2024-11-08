GAC introduces lifetime engine warranty for South African owners, with these conditions

As the Chinese charge continues, it seems a warranty war of sorts is brewing between the new players in our market. Chery set the cat among the pigeons when it relaunched in 2021 with a 10-year or one million kilometre engine warranty for first owners, and now its rival GAC is aiming to top that with what it calls a lifetime engine warranty.

This warranty applies to all GAC products purchased in 2024 and onward, but there are a few caveats. Firstly, as with Chery’s million kilometre coverage, GAC’s lifetime engine warranty only applies to the first owner of the vehicle. Sell the vehicle and this generous coverage falls away, although the five-year or 150,000km general vehicle warranty still applies for its natural duration. The second condition is that all vehicle services and repairs are required to take place at service centres authorised by GAC Motor, using approved parts. A traceable service history will need to have been recorded within the authorised GAC dealer network.

“We’re excited to bring this extraordinary lifetime warranty to the South African market,” said Managing Director Lesley Ramsoomar. “At GAC Motor South Africa, we are dedicated to innovation, delivering the highest quality products and services for our customers.” The GAC dealer network is poised to expand through 2025 and 2026. Picture: Supplied GAC Motor made its South African debut in August, with the GS3 Emzoom compact SUV that was closely followed by the larger Emkoo. Both are pitched as sportier alternatives to the mainstream offerings. The Emzoom is priced from R469,900 and the Emkoo from R599,000, and both are powered by 1.5-litre turbopetrol engines. The Chinese models are imported and distributed by the Salvador Caetano Group, which represents 36 automotive brands in 44 countries around the world.