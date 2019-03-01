JOHANNESBURG - Last Sunday, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to honour Hollywood’s finest actors, directors, writers and visual effects artists. But, what about the cars...those unsung heroes that often steal the show and our hearts at the cinema...? Well, to pay tribute to the coolest, hottest, best, oddest, baddest cars to ever grace the silver screen, a UK-based automotive data science firm (hpi) has released its list of most kick-ass movie cars of all time.

Following a poll amongst its team of motoring editors, hpi has identified the top 10 most iconic movie cars:

10) 1966 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto - as seen in The Graduate

9) 1970 Dodge Charger - Vin Diesel’s car in The Fast & The Furious

8) 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback - as seen in Bullitt

7) 1980 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 - as seen in Cannonball Run

6) 1977/2009 Chevrolet Camaro - Bumblebee from Transformers

5) 1968 Austin Mk I Mini Cooper S - as seen in The Italian Job

4) 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

3) 1963 Model 117 VW Type 1 Beetle - as seen in Walt Disney’s Herbie movies

2) 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 - as seen in the Back to the Future trilogy

1) 1963 Aston Martin DB5 - as seen in various James Bond movies.

hpi say that if these vehicles stood together in a collection, in mint condition, they would have been worth an estimated total of R553 281 based on retail prices in their respective years of manufacture (with the Ferrari from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off valued at R115 277 in 1961).

The most iconic car on the list, James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 was worth R76 080 in 1963, and featured in Goldfinger and Thunderball in 1964 and 1965 respectively, as well as Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre.

Fernando Garcia, consumer director at hpi says: “We thought it would be fun to come up with a definitive list of the most iconic cars to feature in the movies from the past fifty years.

“Some of the cars featured are real classics and are now worth significantly more than they were when first launched - they’d certainly warrant pride of place amongst any car collection.

“James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 was deemed as the most memorable and would represent a very healthy investment. Interestingly, the DeLorean from Back to the Future was the second most iconic and at the time was one of the most expensive, retailing at just over R182 228. Both would fetch considerably more now especially the DeLorean fitted with a Flux Capacitor.”

If you have one of these classics in the garage, you have a legend in your possession...and if you want one in your garage, you’d better start saving up soon.

