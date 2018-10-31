Las Vegas - The SEMA show in Las Vegas, or Specialty Equipment Market Association to give you its full name, has become such a hit over the years that numerous OEMs now come out all guns blazing for their share of the limelight. This year was no exception with a horde of car manufacturers going all out with modified cars and pick-up trucks, often created in partnership with speciality tuners.

And yet the Sema show is still very much in touch with its roots as made evident by the swarm of wild and wacky creations put on display by tuning companies and individuals - from monster trucks to hot rods and everything in between, take a look at some of this year’s most interesting entrants in the gallery above.

IOL Motoring



