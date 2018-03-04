Hercules Roadworthy Centre in Pretoria is one of two that have had their registration certificates cancelled for issuing roadworthy certificates for vehicles that had not been presented for inspection. File photo: James Mahlokwane





Gauteng roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi said on Monday: ''The Innovative Roadworthy Testing Station in Soweto, owned by Themba Nxumalo, and the Hercules Roadworthy Centre in Pretoria, jointly owned by Ahmed Suliman Ismail and Afzal Abramjee, were closed down on Friday after an investigation by the provincial roads and transport department.





''As part of the Gauteng government’s commitment to improving road safety and its zero tolerance approach towards fraud and corruption, registration certificates of these two testing stations were cancelled on 1 March.''