Get acquainted with the latest adventure vehicles in DRIVE360’s digimag

JOHANNESBURG - It’s that time of year when adventure calls, and that’s exactly what the latest edition of the Drive360 digital magazine is all about.

The fourth edition of the digimag has hit the virtual shelves and you can view it here.

This year-end issue takes a look at some of the most exciting new adventure vehicles launched in the last few months, including driving impressions of the bold new GWM P-Series and Land Rover’s Defender.

The team has embarked on some exciting adventure travels too, featuring the Volvo XC60 and Ford Ranger Raptor and Wildtrak models, and we’ve also taken a spin in the new Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen T-Roc and Audi Q7.

Rounding off the new issue is a throwback to what cars cost 25 years ago as well as some car financing advice.