Get used to R26 a litre: Steep fuel price hikes announced for July 2022

The price of 95 Unleaded petrol will go up by R2.57 a litre on Wednesday, 6 July, while 93 Unleaded will rise by R2.37. 50ppm diesel is set to increase by R2.30 per litre while the dirtier 500ppm grade will see a R2.31 rise. Illuminated paraffin is set to go up by R1.66.

Johannesburg - South Africa’s fuel price crisis is set to get next-level worse in July, with the Department of Energy having announced steep increases for both petrol and diesel.

The latest increases will see the retail price of 95 Unleaded rising to R25.99 at the coast and R26.74 in the inland regions, where 93 Unleaded will now cost R26.31. The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel will now be R22.63 at the coast and R23.22 inland, keeping in mind that retail prices for this unregulated fuel will be somewhat higher than that.

The sharp fuel price increases are as a result of higher average international oil prices during the month of June, and a slightly stronger rand was not enough to offset this, the department said.

Another blow for motorists and commuters comes in the form of the temporary ‘tax holiday’ that will be reduced from R1.50 per litre to 75 cents from 6 July. The energy department says the fuel levy will return to normal at the beginning of August, meaning that South Africans will once again be paying the full, and somewhat excessive, R6.11 in taxes for every litre from next month.