File picture: Regis Duvignau / Reuters.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has denied any impropriety over payments he made during his time at the car company, following a recent newspaper report stating that Japanese tax authorities accused him of using company money for private use. "Mr. Ghosn categorically denies that there was anything improper about the payments or donations at issue, all of which were made for the benefit of Nissan," according to a statement issued by a spokesman.

"There is nothing new in these allegations, which arise from inquiries by the tax authorities and taxes paid by Nissan years ago," the statement said.

"The prosecutors' decision to leak them now, only days after Mr. Ghosn publicly released court filings detailing extensive prosecutorial misconduct and previewing his defenses for the first time, is a transparent effort to distract from the failings of their case."

Japan's Yomiuri reported on Tuesday that the country's tax authorities had determined Ghosn used money for private use, bolstering the carmaker's case that he diverted corporate funds for personal gain.