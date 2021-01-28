Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative announces first 5-star car

JOHANNESBURG - Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative has made waves in recent years after crash testing various South African-spec cars, in the process exposing a number of unsafe ‘zero-star’ vehicles such as the Nissan NP300, GWM Steed and Chery QQ.

But the subject of today’s story is at the other end of the scale. Mahindra’s XUV300 compact SUV has just become the first #SaferCarsForAfrica to receive the maximum five-star safety rating.

“Global NCAP launches a new #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test result today in partnership with the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) and with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies,” Global NCAP said in a statement. “In a milestone moment for vehicle safety, the India manufactured Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa.”

The XUV300 achieved a five star rating for the Indian market in 2020. Global NCAP’s Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has been confirmed for the model’s roll out in Africa.

“We are delighted to see the first five star result in our Safer Cars for Africa project,” said AA South Africa CEO Willem Groenewald.