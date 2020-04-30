Global vehicle sales fell by 39 percent (year-on-year) in March

London - It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the motor industry in all corners of the globe, but we now have a better picture of the extent of the damage.

According to Jato Dynamics, global vehicle sales amounted to 5.55 million units in March 2020, which is 39 percent down on the same month last year. This, says the automotive data specialist, is the largest year-on-year drop on record, or at least since it started collecting data in 1980, surpassing even the November 2008 global financial crisis - in which a 25 percent drop was recorded.

And strict lockdowns are not the only thing to blame for the sales tumble, Jato’s global analyst Felipe Munoz explains:

“This downward trend is not simply due to the restrictions of free movement. The industry is being impacted largely by the uncertainty for the future, and this issue started to arise even before the pandemic took hold.

“We have to remember that the industry was already operating in a challenging environment, especially towards the end of last year. The trade wars, lower economic growth and tougher emissions regulations came long before the Covid-19 crisis. And unlike previous recessions, we’re not just dealing with people’s fears or purchase delays. This time we have to consider that consumers are simply unable to leave their homes,” Munoz added.