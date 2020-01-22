SAN FRANCISCO - General Motors' self-driving car company will attempt to deliver on its long-running promise to provide a more environmentally friendly ride-hailing service in an unorthodox vehicle designed to eliminate the need for human operators to shuttle people around crowded cities.
The service, which is still being developed by GM's Cruise subsidiary, will rely on a boxy, electric-powered vehicle called “Origin" that was unveiled in San Francisco this week, amid much fanfare. The autonomous 'pod' doesn't have a steering wheel or pedals. The Origin will accommodate up to four passengers at a time, although a single customer will be able summon it for a ride just as people already can ask for a car with a human behind the wheel from Uber or Lyft.
For all the hype surrounding the Origin's unveiling, Cruise omitted some key details, including when its ride-hailing service will be available and how many of the vehicles will be in its fleet. The company indicated it will initially only be available in San Francisco, where Cruise has already been offering a ride-hailing service that's only available to its roughly 1000 employees.
By eliminating the need for a human to drive, Cruise will theoretically be able to offer a less expensive way to get around - a goal already being pursued by self-driving car pioneer Waymo, a Google spinoff that has been testing robotaxis in the Phoenix area for nearly three years.
Cruise had planned to have a robotaxi service consisting of Chevrolet Bolts working without human backup drivers by the end of 2019, but moved away from that last year after one of Uber's autonomous test vehicles ran down and killed a pedestrian in Phoenix during 2018.