Goodbye Caltex, hello Astron Energy as major rebrand announced

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists will soon say goodbye to Caltex and hello to Astron Energy. In what’s been described as one of the local fuel industry’s largest ever logistical undertakings, the 850 plus Caltex-branded service stations in South Africa and Botswana are set to be rebranded as Astron Energy outlets. Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under licence since Glencore South Africa Oil Investments took a majority stake in former Caltex parent company Chevron South Africa.

But besides the new-look service stations, what does this rebranding mean for South African consumers? Although Astron Energy hasn’t revealed the new branding or the exact plans for its 850 sites, acting CEO Braam Smit promised that a vibrant new look would be joined by exciting new offerings and experiences. Astron Energy’s marketing head Cambridge Mokanyane said the company was putting considerable effort into both the fuel and non-fuel retail offerings. “We’re adapting to the changing competitor landscape and our customers’ needs,” Mokanyane said. “We’re innovating and unlocking value for all our stakeholders, and making sure the customer experience is front and centre in our new strategy to become the largest player in South Africa.”