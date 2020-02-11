London - From public transport to cycling, sustainable transport is on course to overtake driving in the world's biggest cities within a decade, according to a study released on Monday.
Private car trips will drop by 10% on average by 2030 to make up less than half of all city journeys, while public transport, walking and bicycle will all increase in popularity, the Mobility Futures study found.
"It's a job for every mayor, for every city government to do something," said Rolf Kullen, mobility director at research consultancy firm Kantar, which produced the study, based on surveys in 31 cities.
"Cities are beginning to understand that you do not build your city around a certain means of transport ... You should build your city around the people."
More than half the world's population lives in cities and that is expected to rise to almost 70% by 2050, creating increasing pressure for space.