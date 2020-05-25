GUD develops mobile hand-washing station for taxi commuters

Durban - An innovative mobile hand-wash station that allows people at taxi ranks to wash their hands with hygienic liquid soap and water to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, has been developed by GUD Holdings in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

GUD is known for products such as filters, brake pads, Fram Filters and Indy Oil. The company said it saw an opportunity to develop a simple hand-washing system, using its Indy Oil drums, which could assist commuters and people living in water-scarce areas to wash their hands.

How it works

GUD’s engineers immediately built a prototype to test. The mobile hand-wash station consists of two 210 litre plastic drums which are fixed on a frame with wheels, a pump, water and a liquid hand soap dispenser. This simple design is effective in ensuring people are able to use it effortlessly.

GUD's subsidiary Filpro had trialled the units in taxi ranks with high traffic volumes. Filpro conducted demonstrations of the hand-wash station at Vereeniging, Tskane, Tembisa, Pretoria CBD and Orange Farm taxi ranks around Johannesburg. Filpro will also facilitate the roll-out of over 100 free mobile hand-wash stations to taxi ranks throughout the country in the coming months.