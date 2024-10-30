Has Kia taken things too far with the Tasman bakkie? Mzansi reacts

Say what you want about the new Kia Tasman, but you certainly won’t mistake it for any other bakkie on the road. Kia has broken the mould with its new one-tonner, which is due to hit South African showrooms in 2025. But in the process it has polarised Mzansi with its truck-like exterior that’s a stark contrast to the SUV-inspired bakkie designs that have become the norm in the 21st century.

Brave, or misguided? We’ll have to see how the new Kia performs on the sales charts. Although it will never be mistaken for its main rivals, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, many online commentators did liken it to Jeep’s Gladiator, while some felt it resembled a grown-up Mahindra Bolero. The new Tasman was purpose designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in a pick-up. Picture: Supplied “Wow. That is a very special kind of ugly. Bulky and cool. But damn ugly,” Martin van Vuuren said on the SA Petrolheads page.

“Looks like Cybertruck and Jeep Gladiator got together and made a baby, using Lego blocks! Nice to see the designs we are soooo used to being pushed with this out of the box design,” Anton Pretorius added. “Mahindra that went to private school,” said Philani Mkizwana. “Can I buy a McDonalds bag for that front end…” said Jean Potgieter on the Kia Facebook page.

“If beauty was on the right, Kia simply went left, to the far left of hideousness,” Diane Baleni commented. But many South Africans actually admired its bold and unique design approach. “I think it’s bloody beautiful! Stands out in the same way an Ineos does. Well done Kia,” said Sherwin of Tuned Automotive Magazine.

Power comes from a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine with 154kW, or a 2.5 turbopetrol good for 206kW. “Yeah true, bakkies were getting too smooth. This is great, looks rugged off the floor without mods,” Zithulele Mzakhe said in response. “Love it, breaks the mould that’s for sure,” Johan Steyn added. Kia says the new Tasman has been designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in a pick-up.

“The Kia design team deliberately shunned the familiar form language that has dominated the pick-up genre for decades,” Kia said. “This fresh approach to aesthetics strips away the unnecessary to begin with a basic, honest form that highlights the vehicle’s sense of solid power through simple yet functional elements, without relying on the oversized styling that has come to dominate the pick-up segment.” Public reception towards the Tasman’s cabin has been somewhat friendlier, with the new pick-up featuring a clean and minimalistic design language, that also imparts a high-tech feel.

The cabin design is clean and modern. Picture: Supplied Its ultra-wide screen incorporates 12.3-inch, 5-inch and 12.3 inch screens, and high-end features like a Harmon Kardon premium sound system are also available to buyers. There are plenty of functional innovations too, such as a large folding console table, hidden storage bins beneath the rear seats and dual wireless charging pads, to name a few. While the South African line-up has yet to be confirmed, overseas Kia is offering it in three trim variants: base, X-Line and X-Pro. Chassis cab and single cab body styles will be sold in some markets.

A wide range of accessories are available, including roof top tents and a ‘sports’ roll bar with a functional frame for mounting outdoor items. In African and Middle Eastern markets, the Kia Tasman will be offered with a choice between petrol and diesel power. The turbodiesel option is a 2.2-litre unit, producing 154kW and 441Nm and paired with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2.5-litre turbopetrol variant is good for 206kW and 421Nm, is paired with the aforementioned eight-speed autobox and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds, Kia says. Although the Tasman emulates its rivals with body-on-frame construction, its on-demand all-wheel drive system, fitted to the X-Line and X-Pro models, is unusual in the segment but in slippery on-road conditions it is certainly safer than the part-time 4WD system that is the norm. Furthermore, the X-Pro model is fitted with an automatically engaging rear Electronic Locking Differential, and X-Trek mode, designed to to maintain a low speed during off-road driving. It is also equipped with a ground-view monitor, linked to the infotainment screen.