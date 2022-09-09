Haval H6 hybrid set to launch in South Africa soon

Johannesburg – Haval South Africa is set to launch its first hybrid model in late September. The Haval H6 HEV, which will go up against Toyota’s Rav4 hybrid, is not only the most powerful derivative in the H6 line-up, but it also gains a unique exterior design package, complete with a wider colour-coded grille.

Local specification details for the Haval H6 hybrid model have yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely that the newcomer will follow the same recipe at the H6 HEV model sold in other international markets such as Australia. In that country it is sold as a range-topping model, featuring a hybrid drivetrain that pairs a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 130kW electric motor for system outputs of 179kW and 530Nm. So it certainly has performance potential, but the key selling point for a hybrid is efficiency and to that end, Haval claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.2 litres per 100km for the Australian market version.

Power goes to the front wheels only through Haval’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). “With the ability to operate in multiple drive modes including EV, Series, Parallel and Regeneration, GWM's DHT smart hybrid system has been designed to provide maximum efficiency across all speed and load conditions,” Haval says. While final specifications for South Africa have yet to be confirmed, knowing Haval, it will no doubt be very well equipped when it comes to cabin luxuries and safety features.

We’ll also have to wait until later in the month to find out how Haval has priced it, but for the record the HEV is priced at a 15% premium over the range-topping 2.0T in Australia. Of course, it won’t be as affordable as the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, which has proved immensely popular in South Africa. To compete with that model, Haval would have to introduce the Jolion Hybrid that’s available in certain overseas markets. What are you waiting for Haval? IOL Motoring