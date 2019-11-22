JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition has kicked into gear with the announcement of 48 qualifying cars, and you can have a direct impact on the eventual outcome by casting your vote here. You also stand a chance to win one of five R5000 prizes.

Public voting has already commenced, but best you hurry as it closes at midnight on Sunday, November 24. 

A total of 48 cars, all launched between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019, qualify for the Car of the Year title, and they also stand a chance to win an award in one of seven categories, namely: Family, Leisure, Lifestyle, Premium Car, Premium SUV, Sports/Performance, and Urban.

But for the time being the focus is on whittling the 49 car qualifying list down to 20 vehicles that will go through to the semi-finalist stage, and members of the public are playing a key role in this process. 

“We really want members of the public to participate in the 2020 AutoTrader Car of the Year competition. While the expertise of the 27 highly qualified expert motoring journalists is essential to the credibility of the competition, we value the input of members of public – since they vote with their wallets by purchasing these cars,” said South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) chairman Rubin van Niekerk.

The semi-finalist list will be announced on November 25. Thereafter, voting for the finalists will take place. This will be followed by the test days in March 2020, when the 27 motoring journalists will put the vehicles through their paces. The category and overall winners will be announced in April 2020.

These are the 48 qualifying cars as verified as having been launched in the last year, but the SAGMJ Validation Committee: 

Make

Model

Audi

Q3

Audi

A1

Audi 

Q8

BMW

8-series

BMW

X4

BMW

X5

BMW

X7

BMW

3-Series

BMW

Z4

Citroen

C3

Citroen

C3 Aircross

Citroen

C5 Aircross

Ferrari

F8 Tributo

Ford

Everest

Ford 

Ranger

Ford 

Ranger Raptor

Ford

Mustang

Hyundai

Atos

Hyundai

Sante Fe

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar I-PACE

Jaguar Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

JMC

Vigus 5

Kia

Sportage

Lexus

UX

Lexus 

RC F

Mahindra

XUV300

Mazda

Mazda3

Mercedes-Benz

B-Class

Mercedes-Benz

A-Class Sedan

Mercedes-Benz

CLA

Mercedes-Benz

AMG G 63

Mercedes-Benz

AMG CLS 53

Mercedes-Benz

GLE

Mercedes-Benz

X-Class

Mitsubishi

Eclipse Cross

Mitsubishi

Triton

Peugeot

108

Peugeot

5008

Porsche

Macan

Porsche

911

Renault

Koleos

Subaru

Forester

Suzuki

Ertiga

Suzuki

Swift Sport 

Toyota

Corolla Hatch

Toyota

RAV4

Toyota

Supra

Volkswagen

T-Cross

IOL Motoring