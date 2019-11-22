JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition has kicked into gear with the announcement of 48 qualifying cars, and you can have a direct impact on the eventual outcome by casting your vote here . You also stand a chance to win one of five R5000 prizes. Public voting has already commenced, but best you hurry as it closes at midnight on Sunday, November 24.

A total of 48 cars, all launched between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019, qualify for the Car of the Year title, and they also stand a chance to win an award in one of seven categories, namely: Family, Leisure, Lifestyle, Premium Car, Premium SUV, Sports/Performance, and Urban.

But for the time being the focus is on whittling the 49 car qualifying list down to 20 vehicles that will go through to the semi-finalist stage, and members of the public are playing a key role in this process.

“We really want members of the public to participate in the 2020 AutoTrader Car of the Year competition. While the expertise of the 27 highly qualified expert motoring journalists is essential to the credibility of the competition, we value the input of members of public – since they vote with their wallets by purchasing these cars,” said South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) chairman Rubin van Niekerk.