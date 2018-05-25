Toasting your testicles can foil fatherhood, say researchers; do not regard this as a reliable method of contraception, we say. File photo: Hyundai

Miami, Florida - Men who want to start a family should steer clear of heated car seats, according to a new study published recently in the Netherlands. Researchers Florida, in the United States, pointed to a clinical study that found sitting on a heated car seat for an hour increased the temperature of the male genitals by up to 0.6 degrees, potentially damaging sperm production.

Miami University scientists also found keeping laptops on laps could raise the temperature of the lap by one degree centigrade, from the heat generated by the computer battery.

The research, published in the journal European Urology Focus, based in Arnhem, the Netherlands, warned men who wanted children to avoid spending time in hot tubs too. The authors said: "These various factors should all be considered by clinicians when managing patients’ fertility issues."

Do not regard this as a reliable method of contraception, we say.

