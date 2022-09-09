Here’s how Ford SA plans to offer an enhanced customer experience

Pretoria - The next few months are going to be a hive of activity at Ford. At the end of September they will hit the road running with the launch of the much-anticipated Everest, followed by the petrol V6 twin-turbo Ranger Raptor and then the Ranger that’s built locally at the local Silverton plant.

As part of this, but also for existing Ford customers, the company is launching an enhanced customer experience that accompanies them throughout the time they are part of the blue oval family. According to Ford, it’s a customer-centric approach that starts with a guided discovery of their vehicles, the purchase process, seamless maintenance and repair options, and an easy renewal into the customer’s next Ford. “At the top of the customer journey is Ford South Africa’s commitment to treat customers like family,” said Kuda Takura, customer experience manager at Ford South Africa. “This is central to all our efforts and has been the driving force for everything that we’re trying to convey at every point of interaction. We want to deliver best-in-class experiences and marry great products with a great service experience.”

Central to this is the FordPass app with new and existing features such as live chat, telephone, e-mail or video chat. Customers can connect to an expert to help guide them through a number of queries regarding their ownership. There’s also a learning hub accessed through the Ford website, which allows owners and prospective owners to discover everything that the vehicle is capable of, with information provided via supporting visuals and videos that can be accessed on demand, and on their preferred channel. Buyers of 4x4 derivatives also receive a complimentary hands-on practical 4x4 training course.

The FordPass app also allows you to streamline the vehicle’s maintenance and repair process. It alerts owners to vehicle health concerns and informs you should something require professional attention. The app can then be used to make an Online Service Booking which we recently did hassle-free with our long-term Raptor. No cost, self-installing over the air updates are available for all next-gen Ranger and Everest models which are fitted with an embedded modem. Ford has also introduced a new Express Service option that can be completed within 60 minutes and is already active at the majority of Ford dealers around the country.

In addition, customers who need to wait longer than 24 hours for a repair will be given a loan car so that they can continue without any disruption caused to their private or business needs. In addition, Ford has introduced a Service Price Calculator on its website which offers customers full price transparency for services. “While this is currently only available for Ranger and Everest customers, we are going to be rolling it out for all vehicles over the coming months,” said Harm Kruyshaar, Ford’s After-Sales Retail Manager.

