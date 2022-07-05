Here’s how much more you’ll pay for a tank of fuel from Wednesday, 6 July

Johannesburg - South Africa motorists and commuters are facing another catastrophic fuel price increase from Wednesday, 6 July.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Monday that the price of 95 Unleaded petrol would rise by R2.57 a litre, pushing the price up to R26.09 at the coast and R26.74 inland. 93 Unleaded petrol is set to rise by R2.37 per litre, to R26.31 in the inland regions, while diesel is set to go up by R2.30 (50ppm) and R2.31 (500ppm).
These price hikes will significantly increase the amount you need to fill your tank. Even a small hatchback like the Kia Picanto will set you back by R782.70 at the coast, assuming you put 30 litres into its 35 litre tank, and that’s an increase of R77.10. A larger SUV like a Volkswagen Tiguan will cost you R1 382.70 to fill, which is an additional R136.21.
Below is the estimated refuel cost for some of South Africa’s popular cars and SUVs:
July’s fuel price increases will be particularly hard on those who drive large SUVs and bakkies with 80 litre tanks, with a 75 litre refuel costing an extra R172.50. For the record, the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel is rising to R24.93 at the coast and R25.52 inland, but you will pay somewhat more than that at retail level. Prices vary as diesel is unregulated, but be sure to shop around.
July’s fuel price increases are primarily driven by stronger international oil prices, which a slightly stronger rand could not offset. In addition, the R1.50 ‘fuel tax holiday’ is being halved to 75 cents for July.
The Automobile Association has urged government to find a more long-term solution to the country’s fuel price crisis.
“We understand that government has little leeway in terms of international petroleum prices and the Rand/US dollar exchange rate, which is why we have called, and will continue to press, for a review of the fuel price, an area where the government has control over the fuel price,” the AA said.
“There is a need to interrogate all the components of the fuel price, to determine whether all these components are still necessary in the existing formula, and to establish if the current calculations of these components are correct. The longer this review is not initiated, the longer the country will wait for lasting solutions,” the association added.