Here’s how much more you’ll pay for a tank of fuel from Wednesday, 6 July

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Monday that the price of 95 Unleaded petrol would rise by R2.57 a litre, pushing the price up to R26.09 at the coast and R26.74 inland. 93 Unleaded petrol is set to rise by R2.37 per litre, to R26.31 in the inland regions, while diesel is set to go up by R2.30 (50ppm) and R2.31 (500ppm).

These price hikes will significantly increase the amount you need to fill your tank. Even a small hatchback like the Kia Picanto will set you back by R782.70 at the coast, assuming you put 30 litres into its 35 litre tank, and that’s an increase of R77.10. A larger SUV like a Volkswagen Tiguan will cost you R1 382.70 to fill, which is an additional R136.21.

Below is the estimated refuel cost for some of South Africa’s popular cars and SUVs:

*Estimated refuel quantity = maximum tank capacity minus five litres

July’s fuel price increases will be particularly hard on those who drive large SUVs and bakkies with 80 litre tanks, with a 75 litre refuel costing an extra R172.50. For the record, the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel is rising to R24.93 at the coast and R25.52 inland, but you will pay somewhat more than that at retail level. Prices vary as diesel is unregulated, but be sure to shop around.