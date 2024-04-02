Here’s how much more you’ll pay for a tank of petrol from Wednesday, April 3

Motorists will be hit with yet another petrol price hike from Wednesday, while those with diesel vehicles will enjoy a small reprieve. The price of 95 unleaded petrol is set to increase by 60 cents to R24.33 at the coast, while inland price hikes of between 65 cents (93 ULP) and 67 cents (95 ULP) will see petrol costing between R24.78 and R25.12 in Gauteng.

What all this means is that a 32 litre refuel in a small car with a 37 litre tank, such as a Suzuki Swift or Toyota Starlet, will cost you around R20 more per refill from Wednesday, while a midsize SUV like the Haval Jolion, with a 50 litre tank, will cost an additional R33 to fill up. The diesel price adjustments are almost negligible, with the dirtier 500ppm grade seeing an increase of 3.2 cents inland and a decrease of 3.8 cents at the coast, while 50ppm prices are cut by between 1.8 cents and 8.8 cents. There are numerous factors that led to April’s fuel price hikes, according to the Department of Energy.

The main instigator was higher international product costs for petrol and, to a lesser extent, diesel. A stronger rand, which appreciated to an average of R18,86 versus R19.02 the previous month, could not outbalance the higher cost of petrol imports. The department also made annual adjustments to the road transport tariffs for both petrol and diesel, reflected in the higher inland prices. The Slate Levy, which compensates fuel companies for daily price fluctuations, saw a negative balance of R2.6 billion, leading to a 22 cent levy for April. Thankfully, the General Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund Levy were left unchanged in the finance ministry’s 2024 Budget.

However South Africans are already paying significant fuel taxes, with the current General Fuel Levy amounting to R3.95, while the Road Accident Fund levy adds an additional R2.18 to the tax burden. ALSO READ: Here’s how South Africa’s fuel price is calculated How to save fuel Motorists can save fuel by accelerating gently, driving smoother and using the car’s Eco mode if it has one.