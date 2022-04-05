Here’s how much you’ll pay for fuel (and a full tank) from 6 April

Johannesburg - Despite the government’s temporary fuel tax reprieve of R1.50 that comes into effect until 31 May, South Africans will still be forking out more for petrol and diesel from Wednesday, 6 April. According to the Department of Energy, the price of 93 unleaded petrol will increase by 28 cents a litre, while 95 unleaded will go up by 36 cents. Those filling up with diesel will have a far harder time, with price rises of R1.52 and R1.68 for 500ppm and 50ppm respectively. However, were it not for the tax intervention, motorists would have faced increases of around R1.80 for petrol and R3.00 for diesel.

But even so, Wednesday will see record prices being paid for all grades of fuel. 95 unleaded petrol will now cost R21.24 at the coast and R21.96 in the inland regions, where the cheaper 93 grade will retail for R21.63. As diesel is unregulated, only the wholesale price is announced, and this amounts to R20.64 per litre at the coast and R21.23 inland - keeping in mind that the retail prices, which vary from outlet to outlet, will be somewhat higher than those.

But how much more will you spend per tank in April? Putting 30 litres into a small hatchback with a 35-litre tank, such as a Kia Picanto, will now cost you R637.20 at the coast, an increase of R10.80. A tank of 93 ULP in Gauteng will cost R648.90, which is R8.40 more than you paid in March. If you refuel your Volkswagen Polo with 35 litres (it has a 40 l tank but you’re not arriving empty surely?) then expect to pay R743.40 at the coast (+R12.60) and R757.05 inland (+R9.80).

Putting 50 litres into a mid-sized vehicle like a Toyota Rav4 will now cost you R1062 at the coast and R1081.50 inland, an increase of R18. If you drive a diesel vehicle with an 80 litre tank, such as a Toyota Hilux or Fortuner or its Ford and Isuzu equivalents, then a 75-litre 50ppm refuel is going to cost you an extra R126. April’s price increases, which admittedly could have been far worse, are mostly as a result of rising Brent Crude oil prices, which rose from an average of $96.47 USD the previous month to $109.37 in March according to the Department of Energy. There is reportedly a shortage of diesel stemming from the lower exports from Russia, which is a major exporter of distillate fuel at discounted prices.

The stronger rand however worked in our favour last month, appreciating from an average of R15.23 to R15.02, but this was not nearly sufficient to offset the stronger oil prices. “These are record fuel prices across the board and while government’s intervention has cushioned the blow somewhat, it hasn’t entirely taken the pain away,” the Automobile Association said. “The intervention to cut the GFL is significant as it shows government is taking the issue of rising fuel costs seriously, which is to be welcomed. It also has indicated that it is looking at several proposals to deal with rising fuel costs into the future.

