BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - The Volkswagen Golf is one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of 2020 and while the vehicle is expected to make strides in terms of user-interface technology and all-round sophistication, a vehicle at this level should be as safe as the best in its class too. Thankfully the eighth-generation Golf does not disappoint in that regard, having achieved a five star overall rating in the latest round of EuroNCAP tests. The independent crash testing authority lauded the Golf for its “excellent crashworthiness” and standard fitment of a number of assist systems that help prevent an accident in the first place.

The Golf achieved a score of 95 percent for adult occupant protection, 89 percent for child protection, 76 percent for its protection of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and 78 percent for its safety assist systems.

EuroNCAP also praised the fact that the Golf is the first Volkswagen ever to use vehicle-to-vehicle (V2X) connectivity in Europe, which enables advance hazard warnings. Although it didn’t impact the Golf’s score, this technology will soon be included in EuroNCAP’s rating.

The only hiccup in the Golf’s crash test was that a door opened during the side impact test, which Euro NCAP says could represent a “critical ejection risk” to occupants. However, VW says that the Golf has been type-approved with a standard automatic door-locking function and believes this would prevent such door-opening in real-world accidents. Nonetheless, the company is looking into the root-cause of the door behaviour.