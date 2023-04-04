Here’s how you can get a free vehicle safety check before Easter

Johannesburg - Every year around Easter, thousands of motorists get ready to take a well-earned break over the long weekend. Roads during the Easter period are however notoriously dangerous and extra precautions need to be taken. It is therefore essential to have a safety check performed on your vehicle to identify potential hazards and prevent additional damage before it happens.

Thankfully the Vehicle Testing Association (VTA), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), is offering motorists free safety checks from 3 - 6 April 2023. VTA national director Julian Pillay points out that even the smallest of complications and defects can impair a vehicle’s performance or handling, risking the safety of all passengers. “A detailed inspection of your vehicle by a professional and experienced vehicle examiner can help determine if it needs repairs or maintenance, and most importantly, if the vehicle is safe for a long trip,” says Pillay. These safety checks are “no-obligation” checks and purely aimed at creating safety awareness for the motoring public.

Pillay says the check is essential for ensuring all lights, seat belts, windscreen wipers, tyres, brakes, steering mechanism, suspension, exhaust and wheel alignment are all intact before starting the long journey. To locate your nearest participating Testing Station, click on this link and scroll to the bottom of the text for a full list of outlets. There are currently unfortunately no members in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Eastern Cape