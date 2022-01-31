Hey Ya! These are the most (and least) distracting songs to drive to, study shows

Manchester, England - A new study suggests that if you have songs such as Bad Guy by Billie Eilish in your roadtrip playlist you may just have a safer journey, but Hey Ya! by Outkast is apparently a one-way street to distraction. A UK-based driving school chain, PassMeFast, recently did some intensive research into the songs that are most and least distracting to drivers. The company conducted an in-depth analysis of Spotify’s 20 most popular car playlists.

The song Hey Ya by Outkast was found to be the most dangerous song of them all, with a distraction score of 72.6%. It was followed by Mr Brightside by The Killers (69.6%) and Empire State of Mind by Jay-Z. At the other end of the scale, PassMeFast also released a list of the 50 least distracting songs, which are now also available as a playlist. Top of the pops here was Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, July by Noah Cyrus and Bruises by Lewis Capaldi. So how exactly was this research conducted. Here’s how the researchers explained it: