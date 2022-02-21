Hijackings continue to rise in SA, here’s when they’re are most likely to occur

Johannesburg - The scourge of car hijackings in South Africa continues to rise at a worrying rate, with the official SAPS crime stats for the last quarter of 2021 showing a 13.8% increase year-on-year. Equally worrying is that carjacking has overtaken conventional car theft as the predominant vehicle crime, according to figures released by vehicle tracking specialist Tracker on Monday.

These stats show that carjacking accounted for 57.5% of all automotive crimes recorded by the tracking company, which has an installed vehicle base of over 1.1 million. This represents a complete turnaround in just over three years, given that conventional thefts accounted for 57.2% of vehicle crimes in the second half of 2018. The company also released data on times and days when carjackings are most likely to occur. According to Tracker, a vehicle is most likely to be hijacked on a Thursday, followed by Tuesday, and there’s also a higher incidence of these crimes between 4pm and 8pm. That said, the percentage difference to other days remains marginal, which means that drivers need to remain vigilant at all times. As you might expect, Gauteng remains the hijacking capital of South Africa, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. However, the latter has the highest hijacking-to-theft ratio of 78/22%, whereas Gauteng has a 55/45% split and KZN stands at 53/47%.