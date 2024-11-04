Hilux and Polo Vivo lead the way as vehicle sales spike - SA’s 50 best-selling cars in October 2024

South African new vehicle sales finally turned the corner in October, with the passenger car market seeing best month in five years, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council. Last month saw 47,942 new vehicle sales, which was a 5.5% gain over the same period last year, fuelled by buoyant year-on-year growth of 14,5% in the passenger vehicle market.

Bakkies and other light commercial vehicles saw a 12.7 decline versus October last year, however, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped by 10.1% and 7.1% respectively. Exports were down by 42.6% year-on-year, due to a number of factors, including weak demand from Europe and the BMW X3 new model changeover. On the sales charts we saw the predictable tussle upfront between the Toyota Hilux (2,793 units), Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2,297), Ford Ranger (2,217) and Toyota Corolla Cross (2,104).

The Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Starlet and Hyundai Grand i10 also enjoyed robust sales well above the 1,000 mark as strong demand from the rental industry injected some new life into the hatchback market. Best of the rest on the crossover/SUV front was the Suzuki Fronx (1,109) which outsold its Starlet Cross sibling by over 300 units, while also ousting the ever-popular Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1,079). Mahindra’s recently introduced XUV 3X0 surged up the charts in its first full month, recording 592 sales to put it ahead of arch-rival Hyundai’s Exter (544),

50 top-selling vehicles in South Africa: October 2024 1. Toyota Hilux - 2,793 11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,079 21. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 629 31. Nissan Navara - 418 41. Suzuki S-Presso - 277 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,297 12. Renault Kwid - 934 22. Toyota Corolla Quest - 603 32. Suzuki Dzire - 412 42. Volkswagen Tiguan - 258 3. Ford Ranger - 2,217 13. Toyota Fortuner - 905 23. Mahindra XUV 3X0 - 592 33. GWM P-Series - 358 43. Kia Pegas - 255 4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,104 14. Nissan Magnite - 854 24. Toyota Hi-Ace - 554 34. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 357 44. Suzuki Jimny - 239 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,807 15. Suzuki Ertiga - 846 25. Hyundai Exter - 544 35. Omoda C5 - 356 45. Hyundai Venue - 215 6. Volkswagen Polo - 1,425 16. Toyota Starlet Cross - 805 26. Suzuki Ciaz - 527 36. Renault Kiger - 338 46. Suzuki Celerio - 210 7. Toyota Starlet - 1,358 17. Kia Sonet - 787 27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 525 37. Hyundai i20 - 328 47. Kia Seltos - 200 8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,280 18. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 709 28. Toyota Rumion - 446 38. Volkswagen Amarok - 298 48. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 191 9. Suzuki Swift - 1,179 19. Toyota Vitz - 676 29. Volkswagen T-Cross - 437 39. Ford Territory - 297 49. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 185 10. Suzuki Fronx - 1,109 20. Suzuki Baleno - 672 30. Renault Triber - 434 40. Ford Everest - 291 50. Suzuki Eeco - 183 Top 15 manufacturers 1. Toyota - 11,891 2. Volkswagen - 6,340 3. Suzuki Auto - 6,006 4. Ford - 2,965 5. Hyundai - 2,913 6. Isuzu - 2,251 7. Chery Auto - 1,831 8. GWM - 1,796 9. Renault - 1,734 10. Kia - 1,508 11. Mahindra - 1,421 12. Nissan - 1,304 13. BMW - 1,007 14. Omoda & Jaecoo - 605 15. Mercedes-Benz - 474 Will the strong sales momentum continue for the remainder of the year and into 2025?

Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) said the robust sales performance in October highlights a favourable change in consumer sentiment within this segment. “Although sales in the rental industry contributed to this uplift, the sustained demand for passenger vehicles serves as an essential barometer for overall consumer trends," Cohen added. “Affordability is still a concern for buyers. We’re also witnessing competitive Chinese brands gaining traction, offering consumers affordable alternatives that are reshaping the market.”