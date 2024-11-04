Independent Online
Hilux and Polo Vivo lead the way as vehicle sales spike - SA’s 50 best-selling cars in October 2024

Passenger car sales surged in October, with Volkswagen's Polo Vivo leading the way. Picture: Supplied

Published Nov 4, 2024

Share

South African new vehicle sales finally turned the corner in October, with the passenger car market seeing best month in five years, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council.

Last month saw 47,942 new vehicle sales, which was a 5.5% gain over the same period last year, fuelled by buoyant year-on-year growth of 14,5% in the passenger vehicle market.

Bakkies and other light commercial vehicles saw a 12.7 decline versus October last year, however, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped by 10.1% and 7.1% respectively.

Exports were down by 42.6% year-on-year, due to a number of factors, including weak demand from Europe and the BMW X3 new model changeover.

On the sales charts we saw the predictable tussle upfront between the Toyota Hilux (2,793 units), Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2,297), Ford Ranger (2,217) and Toyota Corolla Cross (2,104).

The Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Starlet and Hyundai Grand i10 also enjoyed robust sales well above the 1,000 mark as strong demand from the rental industry injected some new life into the hatchback market.

Best of the rest on the crossover/SUV front was the Suzuki Fronx (1,109) which outsold its Starlet Cross sibling by over 300 units, while also ousting the ever-popular Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1,079).

Mahindra’s recently introduced XUV 3X0 surged up the charts in its first full month, recording 592 sales to put it ahead of arch-rival Hyundai’s Exter (544),

50 top-selling vehicles in South Africa: October 2024

1. Toyota Hilux - 2,793

 

11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,079

 

21. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 629

 

31. Nissan Navara - 418

 

41. Suzuki S-Presso - 277

 
2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,297 

12. Renault Kwid - 934

 

22. Toyota Corolla Quest - 603

 

32. Suzuki Dzire - 412

 

42. Volkswagen Tiguan - 258

 
3. Ford Ranger - 2,217 13. Toyota Fortuner - 905 

23. Mahindra XUV 3X0 - 592

 

33. GWM P-Series - 358

 

43. Kia Pegas - 255

 
4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,104 

14. Nissan Magnite - 854

 

24. Toyota Hi-Ace - 554

 

34. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 357

 

44. Suzuki Jimny - 239

 
5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,807 

15. Suzuki Ertiga - 846

 

25. Hyundai Exter - 544

 

35. Omoda C5 - 356

 

45. Hyundai Venue - 215

 
6. Volkswagen Polo - 1,425 

16. Toyota Starlet Cross - 805

 

26. Suzuki Ciaz - 527

 

36. Renault Kiger - 338

 

46. Suzuki Celerio - 210

 

7. Toyota Starlet - 1,358

 

17. Kia Sonet - 787

 

27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 525

 

37. Hyundai i20 - 328

 

47. Kia Seltos - 200

 		 

8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,280

 18. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 709 

28. Toyota Rumion - 446

 

38. Volkswagen Amarok - 298

 

48. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 191

 

9. Suzuki Swift - 1,179

 

19. Toyota Vitz - 676

 

29. Volkswagen T-Cross - 437

 

39. Ford Territory - 297

 

49. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 185

 

10. Suzuki Fronx - 1,109

 

20. Suzuki Baleno - 672

 

30. Renault Triber - 434

 

40. Ford Everest - 291

 

50. Suzuki Eeco - 183

 

 

Top 15 manufacturers

  • 1. Toyota - 11,891
  • 2. Volkswagen - 6,340
  • 3. Suzuki Auto - 6,006
  • 4. Ford - 2,965
  • 5. Hyundai - 2,913
  • 6. Isuzu - 2,251
  • 7. Chery Auto - 1,831
  • 8. GWM - 1,796
  • 9. Renault - 1,734
  • 10. Kia - 1,508
  • 11. Mahindra - 1,421
  • 12. Nissan - 1,304
  • 13. BMW - 1,007
  • 14. Omoda & Jaecoo - 605
  • 15. Mercedes-Benz - 474

Will the strong sales momentum continue for the remainder of the year and into 2025?

Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) said the robust sales performance in October highlights a favourable change in consumer sentiment within this segment.

“Although sales in the rental industry contributed to this uplift, the sustained demand for passenger vehicles serves as an essential barometer for overall consumer trends," Cohen added.

“Affordability is still a concern for buyers. We’re also witnessing competitive Chinese brands gaining traction, offering consumers affordable alternatives that are reshaping the market.”

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said that expected interest rate cuts over the next 18 months could cumulatively begin to positively impact the market.

“Although the immediate effects of these positive signs were still relatively small, the cumulative impact and momentum going forward would hopefully translate into stronger new vehicle sales in the medium to long term”, Mabasa said.

IOL

 

 

