Hilux and Polo Vivo lead the way as vehicle sales spike - SA’s 50 best-selling cars in October 2024

South African new vehicle sales finally turned the corner in October, with the passenger car market seeing best month in five years, according to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council.
Last month saw 47,942 new vehicle sales, which was a 5.5% gain over the same period last year, fuelled by buoyant year-on-year growth of 14,5% in the passenger vehicle market.
Bakkies and other light commercial vehicles saw a 12.7 decline versus October last year, however, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropped by 10.1% and 7.1% respectively.
Exports were down by 42.6% year-on-year, due to a number of factors, including weak demand from Europe and the BMW X3 new model changeover.
On the sales charts we saw the predictable tussle upfront between the Toyota Hilux (2,793 units), Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2,297), Ford Ranger (2,217) and Toyota Corolla Cross (2,104).
The Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Starlet and Hyundai Grand i10 also enjoyed robust sales well above the 1,000 mark as strong demand from the rental industry injected some new life into the hatchback market.
Best of the rest on the crossover/SUV front was the Suzuki Fronx (1,109) which outsold its Starlet Cross sibling by over 300 units, while also ousting the ever-popular Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (1,079).
Mahindra’s recently introduced XUV 3X0 surged up the charts in its first full month, recording 592 sales to put it ahead of arch-rival Hyundai’s Exter (544),
50 top-selling vehicles in South Africa: October 2024
1. Toyota Hilux - 2,793
11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,079
21. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 629
31. Nissan Navara - 418
41. Suzuki S-Presso - 277
|2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,297
12. Renault Kwid - 934
22. Toyota Corolla Quest - 603
32. Suzuki Dzire - 412
42. Volkswagen Tiguan - 258
|3. Ford Ranger - 2,217
|13. Toyota Fortuner - 905
23. Mahindra XUV 3X0 - 592
33. GWM P-Series - 358
43. Kia Pegas - 255
|4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2,104
14. Nissan Magnite - 854
24. Toyota Hi-Ace - 554
34. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 357
44. Suzuki Jimny - 239
|5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,807
15. Suzuki Ertiga - 846
25. Hyundai Exter - 544
35. Omoda C5 - 356
45. Hyundai Venue - 215
|6. Volkswagen Polo - 1,425
16. Toyota Starlet Cross - 805
26. Suzuki Ciaz - 527
36. Renault Kiger - 338
46. Suzuki Celerio - 210
7. Toyota Starlet - 1,358
17. Kia Sonet - 787
27. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 525
37. Hyundai i20 - 328
47. Kia Seltos - 200
8. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,280
|18. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 709
28. Toyota Rumion - 446
38. Volkswagen Amarok - 298
48. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 191
9. Suzuki Swift - 1,179
19. Toyota Vitz - 676
29. Volkswagen T-Cross - 437
39. Ford Territory - 297
49. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 185
10. Suzuki Fronx - 1,109
20. Suzuki Baleno - 672
30. Renault Triber - 434
40. Ford Everest - 291
50. Suzuki Eeco - 183
Top 15 manufacturers
- 1. Toyota - 11,891
- 2. Volkswagen - 6,340
- 3. Suzuki Auto - 6,006
- 4. Ford - 2,965
- 5. Hyundai - 2,913
- 6. Isuzu - 2,251
- 7. Chery Auto - 1,831
- 8. GWM - 1,796
- 9. Renault - 1,734
- 10. Kia - 1,508
- 11. Mahindra - 1,421
- 12. Nissan - 1,304
- 13. BMW - 1,007
- 14. Omoda & Jaecoo - 605
- 15. Mercedes-Benz - 474
Will the strong sales momentum continue for the remainder of the year and into 2025?
Brandon Cohen, Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) said the robust sales performance in October highlights a favourable change in consumer sentiment within this segment.
“Although sales in the rental industry contributed to this uplift, the sustained demand for passenger vehicles serves as an essential barometer for overall consumer trends," Cohen added.
“Affordability is still a concern for buyers. We’re also witnessing competitive Chinese brands gaining traction, offering consumers affordable alternatives that are reshaping the market.”
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said that expected interest rate cuts over the next 18 months could cumulatively begin to positively impact the market.
“Although the immediate effects of these positive signs were still relatively small, the cumulative impact and momentum going forward would hopefully translate into stronger new vehicle sales in the medium to long term”, Mabasa said.
IOL