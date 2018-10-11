Johannesburg - In bakkie-mad South Africa, it’s no surprise that the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux wage a war at the top of the sales charts, with the latter having enjoyed an advantage in recent times. Comparing the two is tricky business. They split our votes when we compared them back in 2016 - read our review here - and braai-side conversations can no doubt end up getting pretty heated when these bakkies’ attributes are compared - meaning it's not just religion and politics that one should avoid discussing around a fire.

But which one commands the highest prices when it comes to reselling?

According to True Price , the Hilux has the resale value edge, at least when it comes to auctions.

The company drew data from thousands of auction sales captured on its system, which it uses to provide free vehicle evaluations to South African motorists.

According to True Price managing director Darryl Jacobson, the company analysed 2015 and 2016 Hilux and Ranger models in three mileage categories.

In the 0-100 000km category the Hilux retained 73 percent of its original value while the Ranger averaged 69 percent.

The 100 000 to 200 000km bracket saw the Hilux retain 62 percent of its value, versus 56 percent in the Ranger's case.

The 200 000km+ category saw a 58 percent return versus 53 percent.

Although the exact reasons for these differences can never be completely pinned down, and bearing in mind that they apply to auction prices, Jacobson attributes the Hilux’s superior resale prices to Toyota’s reputation for reliability and aftersales service as well as its extensive dealer network.

As mentioned, both locally built bakkies compete at the top of South Africa’s sales charts, the Hilux attracting 36 422 sales last year and the Ranger 32 811.

While the Hilux was recently handed a minor upgrade and range realignment, Ford’s Ranger is due for a refresh next year, when the highly-anticipated Raptor will hit the scene too.

Let the bakkie battle wage on!

