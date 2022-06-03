Honda to develop AI that could detect cognitive impairment in drivers

Washington - Honda plans to develop artificial intelligence technology that could detect abnormalities in a driver's physical condition by analysing how the vehicle is travelling and any subtle changes in the driver. The technology is expected to reduce accidents involving elderly drivers, which has become a social problem, and also to help detect dementia or glaucoma at an early stage. The carmaker aims to put it to practical use around 2030.

Working with the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, Honda is using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and sensors to analyse a driver's brain and eye movements. The technology is designed to identify the cause of errors that lead to accidents by detecting the driver's line of sight using a camera to warn them when a pedestrian is crossing the street. By applying this technology, Honda will develop a function that signals a decline in cognitive function or spatial perception when its sensor detects the car veering or getting close to other vehicles. On top of this, Honda will combine AI with the sensor and camera to analyse the driver's physical condition and any suspected illness.

If a car detects a delay in a driver's response to traffic lights, it will notify them that they may have narrow vision. Narrow vision is a common symptom of glaucoma, but the disease usually progresses slowly and is difficult to recognize. This function is aimed at notifying drivers of the risk of accidents and also serves as an opportunity for them to realize something is wrong before symptoms of the disease become obvious. As one in four driver's license holders are over 65 years old, reducing the number of accidents caused by older drivers has become an issue. The development of this technology could make drivers aware of a decline in their abilities, which may lead them to stop driving or surrender their licenses. Carmakers are storing and analysing daily driving data to make use of it for safe driving, amid fierce competition to develop technologies.

Toyota has equipped some of its models with an AI system that detects abnormalities by capturing a driver's gaze, the direction of their face and how open their eyelids are. An alarm goes off or the seatbelt vibrates if the system detects the drivers looking away from the road or looking sleepy. Mazda has developed a system that uses a camera and sensor to detect drivers' drowsiness and any sudden illness, and slow down or stop the vehicle if necessary. It aims to install the system in new models starting this year. Honda's new technology aims to detect anomalies much earlier.

