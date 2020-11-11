Honda wants to be the first carmaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

TOKYO - Honda believes it will be the world's first car company to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend sedan equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment" before the end of March 2021, Honda said in a press release.

The race to build self-driving cars is a key technology battleground for carmakers, with technology companies such as Google parent Alphabet also investing billions of dollars in a field expected to boost car sales.

Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology, which legally allow drivers to take their eyes off the road.

"Self driving cars are expected to play a big role in helping reduce traffic accidents, provide transportation for the elderly and improve logistics," said Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.