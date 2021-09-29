Honda’s Acura Integra reboot teased as sleek five-door coupe

Now Honda is working on a brand new Integra for 2022 and although at this stage it appears to be an Acura product for the US, a global version is surely not out of the question.

Torrance, California - Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Honda produced a sporty compact coupe and sedan line-up called the Integra, which was also sold under the Acura premium brand in the US. Although the Honda Integra was sold in various markets, including Europe and Australia, it sadly never made its way to South Africa.

Honda on Wednesday released a second teaser image for the new Acura Integra, confirming for the first time that the car will take the form of a coupe-like five-door fastback with a sleek silhouette and slim taillights inspired by the 1990s model.

Honda’s Acura division isn’t saying much else about the rebooted Integra as yet, but a full reveal can’t be too far off. According to Australian website Drive, the new Integra is likely to share its front-wheel drive platform with the latest Honda Civic sedan, with power speculated to come from a detuned version of the 2-litre turbopetrol fitted to the Civic Type R. A ‘Type S’ version of the Integra is likely to headline the range, with outputs of just over 200kW and 380Nm. An all-wheel drive system, and 10-speed automatic gearbox, is also likely on the cards, as per the Acura TLX premium sedan, Drive reports.

But the big question remains, will the new Acura Integra be a US-only deal, or will Honda share it with the rest of the world? We’ll probably find out soon.