Honda’s radical new 0 Series concepts to spawn production models in 2026

Honda is giving the world a taste of its future electric car plans with two futuristic concept cars revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "We have gone back to basics and formulated the Honda 0 Series with a design for the new era," Shinji Aoyama, global vice president, said of the snazzy offerings.

"A bold and pure proportion that from the first glance is overwhelmingly different from other EVs to evoke a new perspective for people." The "Saloon" model features a low platform with a wide interior and sleek silhouette, with capacity to introduce "new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency," according to a Honda press release. The firm plans to introduce a production model based on the Saloon in the United States in 2026.

The Japanese company also presented a second concept car dubbed the Space Hub that employs some of the same visual motifs as the Saloon, but in a larger form akin to an SUV. To mark a new era, Honda is tweaking its signature "H" mark from the current incarnation, which dates to 1981. The new design evokes "two outstretched hands" to represent "Honda's commitment to expand the possibilities of mobility and continue to meet the needs of its customers," the company said.

Three years ago, Honda set an ambitious target of achieving 100 percent electrified vehicle sales by 2040. The company is also working with US auto titan General Motors on a driverless taxi service. When that plan was announced in October, "dozens" of the taxis were expected to be launched in Tokyo in early 2026.

But in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe no longer gave a specific time frame. "We're thinking of sometime in the late 2020s for introducing self-driving vehicles into an urban environment," he said, according to Bloomberg. The robotaxi project is being developed by GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise, whose operations have been on hold since October 27 after California halted testing of the vehicles.