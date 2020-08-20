How to be a winner in the 2020 Toyota Fortuner Challenge

Johannesburg - Are you a pro behind the wheel of a 4x4? Are you physically-fit? If you answer yes to both these questions, you are already on your way to scoring an entry into this year’s Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge. Set to take place over two days in October in the Eastern Cape, the Toyota Fortuner 4x4 Challenge pairs four 4x4 and fitness enthusiasts with a “Hero” each to take on a gruelling series of car-based and physically-demanding challenges. This year’s Toyota Fortuner Challenge winner will take home a brand new Fortuner as well as thousands of rands worth of prizes from Garmin, Specialized, and Salomon. Independent Media is looking for a worthy candidate to participate in this year’s Fortuner Challenge event. Do you think you have what it takes to represent our team? SMS the keyword “challenger” followed by your name, surname, telephone number and level of fitness from 1-10 (1 being not fit and 10 being very fit) to 33258. SMS is charged at R1.50. Ts and Cs apply.

We will select one person to send to the event later this year where you will be partnered with a legendary “Hero”. This year’s heroes include Oupa Mehoje, Giniel de Villiers, Kristen MacCann, and Nkateko “Takkies” Dinwiddy. You’ll compete against three other challengers and their hero partners for the prizes.

Terms and conditions:

This promotion ends on August 31, 2020. No late entries will be accepted.

One finalist will be selected to represent Independent Media. You will be contacted by telephone.

Prizes are as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Toyota reserves the right to choose the colour of the grand prize.

The prize does not include insurance on the vehicle nor any extras such as fuel and additional accessories. (Note: Prize vehicle specification may differ from the model shown.)

The competition is open to all South Africans citizens and permanent residents of SA aged 18 years and older, except employees of Independent Media and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.

By entering the competition, you are allowing the use of your contact details for future marketing purposes.

You must be physically fit and agree to make yourself available to participate in the Fortuner Challenge event.

