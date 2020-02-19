File picture: N3 Toll Concession via Facebook.

Johannesburg - Do you regularly travel above the speed limit? It’s a good time to point out that ASOD is watching you. If you spent any time on the roads during your holiday, there’s a chance you may have incurred a fine without even knowing it.

According to Fines SA, a service that checks and manages any outstanding fines that you may have incurred knowingly, or unknowingly, average-speed-over-distance fines are piling up around the country.

The flashing of a camera light used to be our way of knowing to expect a fine in the mail, but modern speed measurement technology means you might be caught off guard. You may not be aware of fines you have incurred due to the average speed over distance system known as ASOD.

So what is ASOD?