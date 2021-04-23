Huawei charges into electric vehicle market with SF5 crossover

SHANGHAI - Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled a battery-powered crossover at the Auto Shanghai 2021 exhibition this week.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Huawei will begin selling a new crossover called the SF5, built by Chinese electric carmaker Seres. Huawei will sell the vehicle at its flagship stores in China.

Technically the SF5 is a range-extended electric vehicle and it can cover 180km in pure electric mode. Once that is depleted, a small 1.5-litre petrol engine generates extra power to extend the range to around 1000km.

As you would expect, advanced electronics are also part of the deal here with Huawei’s HiCar technology allowing the user’s smartphone to seamlessly integrate with the car’s onboard infotainment system.

“A revolution in intelligent cars is looming, and Huawei will constantly conduct technological innovation to brighten the outlook for the sector,” said Wang Jun, president of Huawei’s intelligent automotive solutions unit.

The vehicle will be available in both two-wheel drive (single motor) and four-wheel drive (twin motor configurations). The latter produces 405kW of power and can sprint from 0-100km/h in under 4.7 seconds, according to claims.

"This exciting announcement sets a precedent for both the consumer electronics industry and the new energy vehicle industry," said Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu.

"In the future, we will not only provide leading smart car solutions to help partners build better intelligent vehicles, but also help them sell those vehicles through our retail network across China,” he said.

IOL & ANA