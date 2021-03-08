Huawei on course to become electric car maker, new patents filed - report

BEIJING - Chinese tech giant Huawei is planning to make electric cars under its own brand, and now a new report has claimed that the company has filed a couple of patents relating to the same.

Specifically, two patents filed by Huawei Technologies, titled "An Electric Drive System, Powertrain, and Electric Vehicle". The patents were both filed on October 21, 2020, and have the application numbers CN112436747A and CN112436779A, reports GizmoChina.

The patent description published with the model bearing the application number CN112436747A shows that this application provides an electric drive system, a powertrain, and an electric vehicle, which involves the technical field of electronic circuits.

The second patent with application number CN112436779A is also for an electric drive system, a powertrain, and an electric vehicle, which involves the field of power electronics technology.

Huawei is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other carmakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles.