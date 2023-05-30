Hybrid vehicle sales continue to surge in South Africa

Johannesburg - South Africans are slowly warming to so-called New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) with traditional hybrids leading the way. This is according to a Lightstone Auto sales analysis for the first quarter of 2023, which showed that NEV sales in South Africa grew by 19% compared to the same period in 2022.

NEVs, which include traditional hybrids, as well as plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and fully-electric vehicles (EVs), accounted for 1 664 sales in the first three months of this year. However, traditional hybrids accounted for 85% of that sub-segment, while EVs took a 14% share and PHEV sales amounted to just 2%. Hybrid vehicle sales grew by an astounding 546% in the full year of 2022, versus the previous year, with a total volume of 4 050 units.

Although individual model ranges were not mentioned in the report, it’s practically a given that the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV models account for the majority of hybrid sales in South Africa. Not only is the Corolla Cross the country’s most popular crossover model, but Toyota SA has also indicated that demand for its hybrid variants has been surprisingly strong. Traditional EVs still have some way to go, and there are major obstacles in the way, notwithstanding the current Stage 6 load shedding and the lack of any government incentives.