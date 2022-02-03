Hybrids outsell diesels

Hybrid car sales reached a milestone in Europe last year as they grabbed the same market share as diesel vehicles, while electric models gained more ground, industry data shows. The figures come as the European Commission aims to ban the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2035 and carmakers have unveiled plans to transition to an electric future.

A green group warned, however, that conventional engines could stage a comeback if the European Union does not set more ambitious CO2 emissions standards. Self-charging hybrid vehicles accounted for nearly 20 percent of new passenger cars registered across the 27-nation EU, matching diesel, with 1.9 million cars sold, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). This was up from an 11.9-percent market share for hybrids in 2020.